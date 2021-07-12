Poonam, Deepti help India level series

Birmingham :

The spin duo of Poonam Yadav and Deepti Sharma scripted India’s dramatic comeback with tidy death over spells that helped the visitor level the series with an eight-run win over England in the second women’s T20.





England, which needed 33 runs off 30 balls with six wickets in hand, crumbled under the pressure generated by Indian spinners. Shafali Verma’s 48 off 38 balls had allowed India to post 148 for four after being put in to bat.