Royal family sends good luck wishes to England

London :

In a 28-second video posted on the official Twitter handle, Prince William said, "Gareth, Harry and every member of the England team on and off the pitch, just wanna wish you very best of luck for tonight. What a team performance it has been."





The Duke further said, "All the backroom team as well have been truly essential. I can't really believe this is happening. So exciting and I just wish you the very best of luck. You bring out the very best of England and we are all behind you. The whole country is behind you. So, bring it home."





On Saturday, William's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, had sent her good wishes in a letter to England manager Gareth Southgate.





"55 years ago, I was fortunate to present the World Cup to Bobby Moore and saw what it meant to the players, management and support staff to reach and win the final of a major international football tournament," the Queen said in reference to England's 1966 World Cup victory.





"I want to send my congratulations and that of my family to you all on reaching the final of the European Championships, and send my good wishes for tomorrow with the hope that history will record not only your success but also the spirit, commitment and pride with which you have conducted yourselves," concluded the Queen.





England face off against Italy to decide the winner of Euro 2020 at Wembley Stadium.