Sun, Jul 11, 2021

TN players gear up for Olympics with a nutritious, balanced diet

Published: Jul 11,202107:00 AM by MERIN JAMES

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

DT Next caught up with a few players from the state and got to know about their diet routine and favourite food back home

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Table Tennis men’s singles
Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Table Tennis men’s singles
Chennai:
‘Pre And Post-Training Food Is Of Utmost Importance’

Bengaluru-based Ryan Fernando of QUA Nutrition has been my nutritionist and food coach for the past six years. QUA Nutrition has customised meal plans and Ryan has curated a great diet plan according to what my body needs. When I realised that I am not moving fast enough, I started cutting down sugar and included more energy drinks. Earlier, I used to eat a lot of fried, oily foods, chocolates and ice cream, but have stopped eating them for the past two years. I do a weekly follow-up call with Ryan and he suggests if any changes have to be made.

I don’t have a cheat day, but have a cheat meal on Sunday  it would be mostly chicken biryani or butter chicken made by my mother. If I am at home, I munch on homemade bajji or bonda. My favourite breakfast dish is appam with milk.

Since I have travelled to Japan earlier, I know the food available there. I love their miso soup, ramen, sushi and other Japanese specialties. I am not worried about the food they are going to serve at the Olympics Village. You will get all types of cuisines there  continental, Arabic, Indian, Mexican, Chinese, Korean, etc. Whenever I go to international competitions, I send a picture of the menu to my dietitian and he prepares a diet chart accordingly. For me, the priority is to have healthy pre and post-training food and make sure that I stay hydrated always.

— Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Table Tennis men’s singles

‘Snacks Made Of Nattu Sakkarai Satisfy My Sugar Cravings’



                                               Arokia Rajiv, Men’s 4x400m relay

Any dishes made with a lot of masala and oil are a ‘big no’ for me. I eat a good amount of food for breakfast and dinner  it will be loaded with vegetables, proteins and fruits. If I go to practise in the morning, I might be returning by 11 am. So, I need enough energy to run in the morning. Sometimes, races happen in the evening, so I don’t overeat during lunch. I take food according to my body’s needs. If I have less magnesium or vitamins, I take food to increase their content. I don’t gain weight easily, but that doesn’t mean that I overindulge in oily or sugary food. If I get cravings to have sugary food, I eat homemade snacks made with nattu sakkarai or palm sugar. This will satisfy my cravings. Honestly, I am worried about the food that will be served in Tokyo. But I heard that they will be providing Indian dishes as well. Though the food is good at the camp in Patiala, I miss my amma’s chicken biryani and naatu kozhi kolambu.

— Arokia Rajiv, Men’s 4x400m relay

‘Packing Garlic Pickle To Tokyo’



                                                 Subha Venkatesan, Mixed 4x400m relay

I am generally a bad eater. But now, I have started eating healthy. On the ground, I make sure to drink 4-5 litres of water every day. Staying hydrated is very important for any athlete. I also have fresh fruit juices, coconut water and lemon juice. My daily diet routine is simple I eat a lot of vegetables and fruits. Every time I travel for games, I carry some pickles and podis with me. Because I am not sure whether I will like the food provided by the organisers or not. This time, I am planning to take garlic pickles. I heard that Arokia is bringing some homemade podis as well. Back home in Tiruchy, I love having sambar and potato fry made by my mother. She also makes amazing manga pachadi.

— Subha Venkatesan, Mixed 4x400m relay

‘Balanced Meal Gives Me Energy’


                                                        Dhanalakshmi Sekar, Mixed 4x400m relay

I have stopped eating oily and fried food for quite some time because it drains my energy. I drink fruit juices (apple/orange) and eat overnight soaked nuts daily. I also have protein shakes while practising. A balanced meal loaded with vegetables and proteins is good for my energy levels. I don’t eat anything fancy because it might upset my stomach. So, I stick onto idli, bread, rotis, rice, upma, etc. I don’t overindulge because it might affect my performance on the ground. I have non-veg at least five days a week. Sometimes, I miss my amma’s special chicken biryani and keerai poriyal, but for now, I am focussing on a healthy diet.

— Dhanalakshmi Sekar, Mixed 4x400m relay

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations