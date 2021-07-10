Chennaiyin FC signs goalkeeper Debjit

Chennai :

The 33-year-old Debjit joins two-time Indian Super League (ISL) champion Chennaiyin following a spell at SC East Bengal (SCEB), where he kept two clean sheets in 15 appearances in Season 7.





“I am excited to play for CFC and keen to perform well. Vishal Kaith is a good goalkeeper and did well in the last two years, so there will be healthy competition in the team.





I also look forward to working closely with the youngsters,” Debjit, who is expected to challenge Kaith for the first-choice goalkeeper’s slot, was quoted as saying in a media release.





Welcoming Debjit, Chennaiyin co-owner Vita Dani said: “He will bring in a wealth of knowledge and experience to the dressing room. We are happy to have him, to support Vishal between the sticks.”