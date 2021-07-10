TNCA trials on July 16 and 17

Chennai :

The selection for the State Women Under-19 Probables and the State Women Under-23 & Senior Probables will be held at the BS Nets on July 16 and 17 from 7 am onwards. Those born on or after 01.09.2002 can take part in the Under-19 Probables trials, while those born on or after 01.09.1998 are eligible for the Under-23 & Senior Probables selection. The players can download the registration form from the TNCA website (www.tnca.in). The filled forms can be submitted on the day of the selections or the scanned copy of it can be mailed to office@tnca.in at the earliest.





Coaching camp from today: Little Stars Cricket Academy will conduct its annual coaching camp from July 10 at OCF Cricket Ground, Giri Nagar, Avadi. The camp for both boys and girls will be organised only on weekends. For further details, those interested can contact: K Sudhakaran 9840482220, AV Loganathan 9500142623 or E Kannan 9840745630.