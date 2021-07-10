Baba Brothers Excited To Link Up For First Time In TNPL

Chennai :

The Baba twins, who have played alongside each other across various levels, will link up in the TNPL for the first time while sporting the Nellai Royal Kings (NRK) colours in the fifth edition. While Aparajith turned out for now-defunct teams VB Kanchi Veerans and VB Thiruvallur Veerans in the past, Indrajith donned the jerseys of Ruby Trichy Warriors and the no-longer existing Ruby Kanchi Warriors.





Although they have worked in tandem on innumerable occasions in age-group, divisional and state-level competitions, Aparajith and Indrajith are thrilled to sit in the same dugout.





“It is obviously exciting, but playing together is not something different for us. We have been doing it since turning five or six. As for doing it in the TNPL, it will be a new experience,” Nellai captain Aparajith told DT Next on Friday.





“I think that it will be interesting to play for the same team in the TNPL. We are used to playing in each other’s company. We feel pretty comfortable when we play together. I am excited and looking forward to it,” said Indrajith.





The Baba brothers, who celebrated their 27th birthday on Thursday, are keen to resume normal service following a lay-off that was forced by the COVID-19 pandemic. “We had five days of mandatory quarantine at the team hotel, during which we did some team training sessions on Zoom. It was a good start to our preparations. We are all eagerly waiting for the tournament to begin,” added Tamil Nadu all-rounder Aparajith.





On his part, Indrajith said: “It has been good so far. The quarantine wasn’t too bad. We were able to manage and train in our rooms. We are all excited to get going.” The pandemic-postponed TNPL 2021 will be organised entirely at the MA Chidambaram Stadium sans spectators between July 19 and August 15.





And, the Chennai-based twins can’t wait to deliver on home soil. “Number-wise, I haven’t set any goals. I just want to play to my potential and contribute with both bat as well as ball,” said Aparajith.





“I have been preparing really well. I just want to focus on the process and see how things go,” signed off Tamil Nadu batsman Indrajith.