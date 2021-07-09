First batch to leave on July 17, not on July 14

The first batch of India’s Olympics-bound athletes will depart for Tokyo on July 17, IOA president Narinder Batra revealed on Thursday while expressing disappointment at the Games organiser’s refusal to allow them to check in earlier.
New Delhi: The IOA wanted the first batch of athletes as well as officials to leave on July 14 and serve three days of mandatory quarantine on reaching Tokyo. More than 120 athletes are bound for the Games. In a letter to Kate Yoneyama, regional manager (Asia and Oceania, NOC Relations) of the Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games (TOCOG), Batra wrote the following with the necessary approvals still pending. “The IOA was left with no other option but to send the first batch on July 17.”
