Spectators banned at Olympic Games

Tokyo :

The ban was announced by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Japanese organiser. Fans from aboard were banned months ago, and the new measures announced by Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will clear venues around Tokyo indoor and outdoor of any fans.





Suga said that the state of emergency would go into effect on Monday and last through August 22. This means that the Olympics, opening on July 23 and running through August 8, will be held entirely under emergency measures.