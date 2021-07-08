Please do not turn this archery ground into a cricket ground: Deepika Kumari flags concern over Yamuna sports complex upgrade

Reacting to the tweet, BJP MP Gautam Gambhir said that the ground was not to be converted, but upgraded.
Ads can’t substitute for intent & hard work. East Delhi ready for Pro Cricket! #DelhiNeedsHonestypic.twitter.com/suGzZlYutN— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) July 7, 2021
I became Deepika in this ground in 2010 Commonwealth Games. Please do not make this Archery Ground to a Cricket Ground. This is the one of the best Archery Ground in Asia. International Archery tournaments can be happen here.@PMOIndia@KirenRijiju@ianuragthakur@lokesharcherhttps://t.co/mOrBd5y5UT— Deepika Kumari (@ImDeepikaK) July 8, 2021
To set the record straight. Yamuna Sports Ground has not been converted but only upgraded. Archery & other sports will continue like before. Being a sportsman myself, will never let anything hamper the growth of any sportsman!— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) July 8, 2021
Aren't there enough cricket grounds already for you to try and convert a prominent archery complex into yet another cricket ground? https://t.co/w2Pd48GqLv— Rolan Gomes (@RolanGomes19) July 8, 2021
Archery took place at Lord's in 2012 Olympics. All the stadiums today should be a multisports one.— हर्ष श्रीवास्तव (@HarshSrivast) July 8, 2021
If a Pro Cricket match happens at East Delhi stadium, it doesn't mean that Archery will not happen there.
