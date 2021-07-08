Hockey legend Keshav Datt passes away

Two-time Olympic gold medal-winning hockey legend Keshav Datt died on Wednesday due to age-related ailments, marking the end of a glorious era in the sport.
New Delhi: Datt was 95 and is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter, all of whom are settled abroad. The former centre half back passed away around 12.30 am at his residence in Santoshpur, Kolkata, where he was living alone. Born on December 29, 1925, in Lahore, Datt was a part of India’s golden era in hockey after making Kolkata his home following the partition. He was part of India’s historic feat at the 1948 Olympics, where the country beat home team Britain 4-0 at the Wembley Stadium in London to win the first gold post Independence. Before the 1948 Olympics, Datt toured East Africa under the leadership of Major Dhyan Chand in 1947. Datt was also a part of the India team at the 1952 Helsinki Games, where it became the Olympic champion for the fifth consecutive time.
