Hurkacz stuns Federer to make it to Wimbledon semi-finals

Roger Federer’s hopes of winning a record-equalling ninth Wimbledon title ended in the quarter-finals following a 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-0 defeat by Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz on Wednesday.

London : Men’s sixth seed Federer, winner of 20 Grand Slam titles, had been chasing Martina Navratilova’s All England Club haul of nine singles titles. Meanwhile, World No.1 Novak Djokovic recorded a century of tour-level wins on grass as he suffocated the challenge of Marton Fucsovics with a 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 win on Wednesday. Following the victory, the Serb set up a last-four battle with Canadian Denis Shapovalov. Shapovalov produced a storming finish to beat Karen Khachanov 6-4, 3-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-4 and reach the Wimbledon semi-finals, his deepest run at a Grand Slam tournament. In mixed doubles, the Indian combination of Rohan Bopanna and Sania Mirza went down fighting 3-6, 6-3, 9-11 to Jean-Julien Rojer and Andreja Klepac in the Round-of-16.