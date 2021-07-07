Countdown to Tokyo 2021: 5 Olympians from TN who bagged medals

Chennai :

Eleven athletes from Tamil Nadu managed to get a ticket to Tokyo. Here’s a list of their predecessors who claimed a spot on the podium.





1. Ranganathan Francis





Originally from Rangoon in Myanmar, Ranganathan Francis started his hockey career with Madras Police before making it to the Indian national team. At a time when the wounds of the partition were fresh, Ranganathan Francis came on for Leo Pinto in the 1948 final, defeating Great Britain 4-0 to clinch gold. He completed a hat-trick of golds in the next two consecutive games, in 1952 and 1956. Known as the ‘Titan between the posts’ and ‘Singam’, Francis is the joint record holder for most Olympic golds along with Richard Allen. Tamil Nadu government started the Inspector Francis Memorial Hockey tournament in memoriam of the goalkeeper.





2. Vasudevan Bhaskaran









In Moscow 1980, Bhaskaran led the team to a gold medal after defeating Spain 4-3. The tournament, which was initially to be held with 12 teams, was reduced to 6 after a mass withdrawal from nine countries in protest against the Soviet presence in Afghanistan. He received the Arjuna Award for his efforts in the same year. Retiring from the sport, he last coached the national team at the 2006 Men’s hockey world cup, where India was dismally knocked out in the group stages.





3. Krishnamurthy Perumal





The two-time Olympic Gold medallist hails from Chennai and has played an active role in the development of Tamil Nadu hockey. On his road to the Indian national team, he played for Integrated Coach Factory, Tamil Nadu and Indian Airlines. His purple patch started when he won gold at the 1968 Olympic games in Mexico, a feat which he replicated four years later at Munich. He received the Arjuna award in 1971, a year after winning silver at the 1970 Asian games.





4. Gagan Narang









This Chennai based 10-meter air rifle shooter had the double honour of becoming the first Indian to qualify for the London Olympics and win a Bronze medal at the games. In the 2006 Commonwealth games, he clinched gold in four categories and repeated the feat at the 2010 CWG. In the aftermath of a controversy, Gagan Narang was given the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award and the Padma Shri.





5. Mariyappan Thangavelu





Born in Periavadagampatti district of Salem, a drunk bus driver ran over a five-year-old Mariyappan, which resulted in a stunted leg. Not losing faith, in the 2016 Paralympics, he became the first athlete since 2004 and the first sportsperson from Tamil Nadu to win gold in high jump. He received Padma Shri and Arjuna Award in 2017 and the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award in 2020. With a part of the prize money from Paralympics, he bought a paddy field for his mother to build a sustainable livelihood.