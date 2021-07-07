CM announces Rs 5 lakh cash prize

Chief Minister MK Stalin, on Tuesday, announced Rs 5 lakh each for the five Tamil Nadu athletes who have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics. All five athletes will be a part of 4x400m relay teams.

Chief Minister MK Stalin Chennai : While Arokia Rajiv and Naganathan Pandi will compete in men’s 4x400m relay, Subha Venkatesan, Dhanalakshmi Sekar and Revathi Veeramani will represent the nation in mixed 4x400m relay. Rajiv and Subha are a part of Tamil Nadu Sports Development Authority’s (SDAT) scholarship for elite sportspersons and are trained under the SDAT. Naganathan is an armed service police personnel from Greater Chennai. Earlier, Chief Minister distributed Rs 5 lakh each for seven sportspersons from Tamil Nadu who had qualified for Tokyo Olympics. Related Tags : CM MK Stalin | Tamil Nadu athletes | Tokyo Olympics