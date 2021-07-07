TN trio set to create history

Chennai :

Irrespective of whether they make it to the podium or not, Tamil Nadu women athletes are set to create history while representing India at the Tokyo Olympic Games.





The Tamil Nadu trio of Revathi Veeramani, Subha Venkatesan and Dhanalakshmi Sekar has been selected in the India squad for mixed 4x400m relay, which will make its debut at the showpiece. A minimum of two among the three athletes will be seen in action, making them the first ones to don the India colours in the newly-introduced Games event.





National campers Revathi, Subha and Dhanalakshmi were officially named in the travelling contingent by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) on Monday, thanks to their impressive performances in the 400m trials in Patiala on Sunday. While Revathi hails from Madurai, Subha and Dhanalakshmi are natives of Tiruchy.





It is to be noted that the India team, albeit with different personnel, sealed its Tokyo Games berth by virtue of its effort at the World Athletics Championships in Doha in 2019. “My long-term goal was to participate at the Olympics. I am extremely delighted to have achieved it,” Subha, who finished runner-up in the 400m trials, told DT Next from Patiala.





“I am reaping the rewards for the hard work which I put in during the last 12 years. I trained and worked so hard to realise my dream. I am finding it hard to express my feelings in words,” added Subha, who was a part of the women’s 4x400m relay team which competed at the World Championships two years ago.





Subha’s teammate Revathi, the 400m selection winner, stated that preparations are in full swing. “Among the 16 participating nations, we are currently ranked No.7. We hope to make it to the top-5. We have been preparing well. We put in a lot of effort in the last four years to qualify for the Olympics. We will give our best shot,” said Revathi.





Dhanalakshmi made a surprise entry into the India squad after ending up third-best in the 400m trials. “After failing to breach the qualification mark with the women’s 4x100m relay team, I thought that it was all over for me. I initially didn’t expect to make the trip to Tokyo. But, I was handed the opportunity to run the 400m trials by a coach at the India camp,” explained Dhanalakshmi, the toast of the town.





“I made full use of it. Every athlete dreams of taking part at the Olympics and I am no different. I am happy to have made the cut,” said Dhanalakshmi, who grabbed eyeballs by winning the women’s 100m sprint event at the Federation Cup Senior National Athletics Championships in Patiala in March.





In mixed 4x400m relay, the participating teams field two men and as many women with no restriction on the order of running. Seven male athletes are eligible to fill up the two available slots in the India relay team.