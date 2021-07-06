Sumit to challenge two-year ban

Indian wrestler Sumit Malik has decided to challenge the two-year ban imposed on him by the sport’s world body for failing a dope test and seek a lesser punishment so that he can compete in next year’s Commonwealth Games.

New Delhi : The 2018 CWG gold medallist Sumit was on Friday banned for two years by the United World Wrestling (UWW) after his ‘B’ sample also returned positive for a prohibited stimulant. The 28-year-old, who had qualified for the Tokyo Games in the 125kg category, admitted that he is responsible for the substance found in his body. But since the intention was not to cheat, he will appeal to the UWW that the punishment period be reduced to six months.