AFI picks 26-member squad

Gurpreet Singh (men’s 50km race walk) is the latest athlete assured of qualification, according to the AFI. The 26-member team includes 16 athletes, who will compete in the individual events, five male athletes for the men’s 4x400m relay and two men as well as three women for the mixed 4x400m relay.





SQUAD





Men: Avinash Sable (3000m Steeplechase); MP Jabir (400m Hurdles); M Sreeshankar (Long Jump); Tajinderpal Singh Toor (Shot Put); Neeraj Chopra and Shivpal Singh (both Javelin Throw); KT Irfan, Sandeep Kumar and Rahul Rohilla (all 20km Walk); Gurpreet Singh (50km Walk); Amoj Jacob, Arokia Rajiv, Muhammed Anas, Naganathan Pandi and Noah Nirmal Tom (all 4x400m Relay); Sarthak Bhambri and Alex Antony (both 4x400m Mixed Relay).





Women: Dutee Chand (100m & 200m); Kamalpreet Kaur and Seema Punia (both Discus Throw); Annu Rani (Javelin Throw); Bhawna Jat and Priyanka Goswami (both 20km Walk); Revathi Veeramani, Subha and Dhanalakshmi (mixed 4x400m relay)