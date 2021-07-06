Azharuddin re-instated as Hyderabad CA president

Hyderabad :

In an interim order, the HCA Ombudsman temporarily disqualified five members of the HCA Apex Council – vice-president K John Manoj, R Vijayanand, Naresh Sharma, Surender Agarwal and Anuradha. The Apex Council had “suspended” Azharuddin for alleged violation of its constitution. Allegations of Conflict of Interest were levelled against Azharuddin.





Justice (retd) Verma in his order pointed out that the complaint against Azharuddin was not forwarded to the Ombudsman and in effect has no legal validity.