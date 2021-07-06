Azharuddin re-instated as Hyderabad CA president

Mohammed Azharuddin was on Sunday re-instated as the president of the Hyderabad Cricket Association by Ombudsman Justice (retd) Deepak Verma, who also “temporarily disqualified” five members of the Apex Council, which had suspended the former India captain.
Hyderabad:
In an interim order, the HCA Ombudsman temporarily disqualified five members of the HCA Apex Council – vice-president K John Manoj, R Vijayanand, Naresh Sharma, Surender Agarwal and Anuradha. The Apex Council had “suspended” Azharuddin for alleged violation of its constitution. Allegations of Conflict of Interest were levelled against Azharuddin.
Justice (retd) Verma in his order pointed out that the complaint against Azharuddin was not forwarded to the Ombudsman and in effect has no legal validity.
