TNCA to use all 8 Chepauk pitches

Chennai :

They didn’t deserve the criticism, though, since as many as 10 matches were cramped into a 17-day schedule. With little breathing space in between matchdays, the worn-out pitches got slower as the IPL Chennai leg progressed.





The staff will face a similar challenge as the entire fifth edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) is scheduled to take place at Chepauk in July and August. A total of 32 matches will be organised in a 28-day window.





Well aware of the strenuous task at hand for those working behind the scenes, Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) secretary RS Ramasaamy revealed the state unit’s plans for TNPL 2021. “We have eight wickets. All of them will be used on a rotational basis. We will hold two or three matches in one strip and then move,” Ramasaamy told DT Next.





“For the IPL, we used only three wickets. For the TNPL, we plan to use all the wickets. We are left with no other option. There may be low-scoring matches, but the tournament has to be hosted. We have to keep in mind that the League was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” explained Ramasaamy.





The TNCA official stated that the organiser decided against hosting games in district centres so as to minimise the risk of the infection. “We wanted the bio-bubble to be safe and that is why we avoided travel,” said Ramasaamy. “None of the other venues in Chennai have flood lights and broadcast facilities. Only the grounds in Dindigul, Tirunelveli, Coimbatore and Salem meet the requirements. Since we decided not to travel, all matches had to be slotted at the MAC Stadium.”





The upcoming season of the TNPL may witness low-scoring games and a less chunk of boundaries, but isn’t something better than nothing for all involved?