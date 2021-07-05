Olympics 2021: 8 Tamil Nadu athletes who made the cut

Chennai :

From Vasudevan Bhaskaran — captain of the Indian Hockey team in Glasgow 1980 to Mariyappan Thangavelu who struck gold at the 2016 Rio Paralympics — Tamil Nadu has produced many talented sportspersons. Here are the eight athletes who have booked tickets to Tokyo so far.

1. CA Bhavani Devi - Fencing





It was in 2004 that Bhavani Devi was introduced to the sport at Muruga Dhanushkodi Girls Higher secondary school in Chennai. A decade later, her silver medal at the 2014 Asian fencing U-23 championships earned her a scholarship and training in the United States. She qualified for the 2021 games through the Adjusted Official Ranking (AOR) method after Hungary lost out in the Quarter finals, becoming the first Indian to represent the country in the sport. Her training was in the coastal city of Livorno, Italy under Nicola Zanetti.

2. Elavenil Valarivan - Shooting





Hailing from Cuddalore in Tamil Nadu, Elavenil Valarivan made her breakthrough in style with a world record at the International Shooting Sport Federation Junior World Cup in 2018. Her score of 631.4 is the highest across gender, category and seniority level. In the senior championships, her first medal came at the 2019 Asian Gun Championships in Taoyuan. The World number one will compete in the 10-metre air rifle category at Tokyo 2021.

Going offline for the long haul

See you on the other side #RoadToTokyo#NoDistractions 😌 #OlympicDreampic.twitter.com/lg5gJBTRjd — Elavenil Valarivan (@elavalarivan) June 11, 2021

3. Sharath Kamal - Table Tennis





A regular podium-finisher at Commonwealth games, the 38-year-old veteran from Chennai will be competing in Olympics for the consecutive fourth time. The Arjuna awardee and nine time senior national champion will represent India in Men’s singles and mixed doubles with top ranked women’s player Manika Batra. One of his most memorable performances was in 2006 Melbourne Commonwealth games, where he defeated home boy William Henzell in the finals to clinch gold. He has been a regular feature in the German Major league Bundesliga.

4. Sathiyan Gnanasekaran - Table Tennis





In 2019, the 28-year-old Chennai paddler became the country’s first to make it into ITTF’s top 25 ranking. He announced his arrival in 2016 after winning the Belgium Open, scripting history by being the first Indian to win an ITTF tournament on European soil. His triumph over Sharath Kamal in February this year to become the national champion puts him high on the expectation list.

5. Vishnu Saravanan - Sailing





The 22-year-old army man from Tamil Nadu will try to tame the Tokyo waves as his performance in Oman guaranteed a maiden olympic spot. He finished second in the laser standard class, earning the second Asia quota spot after Nethra Kumaran. Vishnu became the youth national champion in 2016, winning silver later that year at Hong Kong. His training at Malta earned him a bronze medal at U-21 World championships.

Indian Army’s Subedar Vishnu Saravanan participated in the Mussanah Sailing Championship (Asian & Africa Olympic Qualifier Event) 2020-21 at Mussanah, Oman from 1st-8th April and qualified for Tokyo Olympics in Laser Standard Class and confirmed his berth to Olympics pic.twitter.com/zFXL8KxLkb — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2021

6. Nethra Kumaran - Sailing





Nethra Kumaran became the first Indian to qualify for the games by topping a qualifying event where she first started sailing in 2013. The Mussanah Open in Oman was convincingly clinched by the 23-year-old a day before the conclusion of the tournament. She pipped Ramya Saravanan, sister of army man Vishnu in the laser radial class event to represent the country at the highest sporting spectacle.

Congratulations #Nethra Kumaran. Creating history by becoming the first Indian woman sailor to qualify for Olympics. Fantastic feat 👍 🇮🇳 https://t.co/cwP8vta3TI — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) April 10, 2021

7. KC Ganapathy & Varun Ashok Thakkar - Sailing





Once fierce rivals, Chennai-based Ganapathy will team up with Varun Thakkar in 49er category at Tokyo 2021. Having won bronze at the 2018 Asian games, the duo paddlers will have to tackle heavy waves to be on the podium. The duo is also a part of the 2014 Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) by the Union government.

8. Rajiv Arokia - Athletics





Born in Tiruchirappalli in Tamil Nadu, the 30-year-old subedar will be a part of India’s 4x100m men’s relay competition for the second time after Rio 2016. Rajiv changed tracks from long jump to 400m, which soon started yielding results. The Arjuna award recipient has seen podium finishes for the country in mixed relay and men’s relay. He will run alongside Muhammaed Anas Yahiya, Amoj Jacob and Noah Nirmal Tom in Tokyo.

The Indian 4x400 mixed relay quartet of

Mohammed Anas, MR Poovamma, Hima Das, Arokia Rajiv at the 2018 Asian Games, Jakarta has been upgraded to gold medal position. And Anu Raghavan is upgraded to bronze medal position in the women’s 400m hurdles. Congratulations to Champions! pic.twitter.com/uh8JWZRRWA — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) July 23, 2020

The Tokyo Olympics is scheduled to be held from July 23 to August 8. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced rewards of Rs 3 crore for gold medallists, Rs 2 crore for silver and Rs 1 crore for bronze.