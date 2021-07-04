Mentally prepared to play without crowd: Sathiyan

Chennai :

Last month, the organiser announced that a maximum of 10,000 local fans would be allowed at Olympic venues. But with COVID-19 cases rising in host nation Japan in recent times, there is little clarity on whether spectators would be allowed at the Tokyo Games.





“We will miss the crowd support. I would love to play in front of a crowd. I feel that it gives me extra energy when I am not at my best. But, we have got used to the new atmosphere. We have played some tournaments over the last year amidst the pandemic,” World No.38 Sathiyan said during a virtual interaction hosted by YOUTHINK Foundation and Sunshine Senior Secondary School on Saturday.





“Crowd does make a difference. It will be a mentally challenging experience to play in front of a few or no fans. But, I have been preparing for it. I am sure that 1.3 billion Indians will be behind us and cheering in front of the television,” added Sathiyan. Meanwhile, Sharath Kamal Achanta, India’s top-ranked table tennis player, opined that the Olympics would provide a ray of positivity in these testing times.





“It is quite a difficult situation for all of us. There is uncertainty about what is going to happen. And, there is a lot of negativity around us. I think that sport brings out positivity and that is the reason why the Olympics should happen. It is really good that the Games has not been cancelled,” said World No.32 Sharath, who will compete in both men’s singles and mixed doubles at the global event.





Other Olympics-bound players such as Bhavani Devi (Fencing), Varun Thakkar (Sailing), KC Ganapathy (Sailing), Dutee Chand (Athletics) and Sajan Prakash (Swimming) also attended the online meet on the Zoom application.



