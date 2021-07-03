Commonwealth Archery and Shooting C’ships cancelled

The Commonwealth Archery and Shooting Championships, which were scheduled to be held in Chandigarh before the 2022 Birmingham Games, have been cancelled due to the “uncertainty” posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

New Delhi : When shooting, one of India’s strongest sports, was left out of the programme for the Birmingham 2022 CWG in 2019, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) threatened to boycott the Games. But, following a visit by Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) president Dame Louise Martin and CEO David Grevemberg, the IOA withdrew its warning. A formula had been drawn, whereby the championships would take place in January 2022 and the medals would be added to the main event’s tally.