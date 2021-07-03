ROME SWEET HOME: England meets Ukraine in a quarter-final fixture at Stadio Olimpico

England players go through the drills ahead of the quarter-final match against Ukraine in Rome

But, the quarter-final at the Stadio Olimpico here on Saturday (Sunday in IST) could be England’s toughest test so far at the European Championship. It is the first and only game that Gareth Southgate-coached England will play away from Wembley in London.





Making matters complicated, the Italian government has warned Britain-based England fans to stay away from the knockout match unless they can prove they have observed five days of quarantine since arriving.





For a team like England that is known for its travelling supporters, that is a major blow. Meanwhile for Ukraine’s coaching staff, playing in Italy is a homecoming. Head coach Andriy Shevchenko was one of Serie A’s most prolific scorers during his playing career with AC Milan.





Assistant coach Mauro Tassotti is from Rome and began his playing career at the Stadio Olimpico with Lazio before having a successful spell at Milan. Expect a counter-attack approach from Ukraine to deal with England forwards Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane, who accounted for the goals in the 2-0 win over Germany.





If Ukraine can get into the opponent’s half, the attack should flow through captain Andriy Yarmolenko, who plays for West Ham United in England. Likewise, Oleksandr Zinchenko is teammates with Sterling at Manchester City.