Sat, Jul 03, 2021

Bopanna-Mirza pair wins historic match

Published: Jul 03,202101:31 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

The experienced pairing of Rohan Bopanna and Sania Mirza defeated the brand new combination of Ramkumar Ramanathan and Ankita Raina 6-2, 7-6(5) in a historic all-Indian mixed doubles first round match at Wimbledon here on Friday.

Sania Mirza (left) and Rohan Bopanna in action during the mixed doubles first round match
Sania Mirza (left) and Rohan Bopanna in action during the mixed doubles first round match
London:
It was the first time in open era that two Indian teams competed against each other at a Grand Slam tournament. The contest finally brought a Grand Slam debut for Ramkumar, who has made 21 attempts to qualify for the singles main draw of a major. While the veterans quickly wrapped up the opening set, Ramkumar and Ankita presented a good fight in the second, which they led for a brief period.

Rublev defeats Fognini

Men’s singles fifth seed Andrey Rublev defeated Fabio Fognini 6-3, 5-7, 6-4, 6-2 in under three hours to enter the fourth round. Earlier, Karen Khachanov beat Frances Tiafoe 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.

Sabalenka crushes Camila

Women’s singles second seed Aryna Sabalenka crushed Maria Camila Osorio Serrano, although a late stutter took the sheen off what had been an otherwise ruthless 6-0, 6-3 display.

Results: Mixed doubles: 1st round: Rohan Bopanna/Sania Mirza beat Ramkumar Ramanathan/Ankita Raina 6-2, 7-6(5)

Men’s singles:3rd round: Novak Djokovic beat Denis Kudla 6-4, 6-3, 7-6(7); Andrey Rublev beat Fabio Fognini 6-3, 5-7, 6-4, 6-2; Roberto Bautista Agut beat Dominik Koepfer 7-5, 6-1, 7-6 (4); Marton Fucsovics beat Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 6-3, 6-7(6), 6-4; Karen Khachanov beat Frances Tiafoe 6-3, 6-3, 6-4

Women’s singles:3rd round: Aryna Sabalenka beat Maria Camila Osorio Serrano 6-0, 6-3; Iga Swiatek beat Irina-Camelia Begu 6-1, 6-0; Karolina Pliskova beat Tereza Martincova 6-3, 6-3
Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations