Bopanna-Mirza pair wins historic match

Sania Mirza (left) and Rohan Bopanna in action during the mixed doubles first round match

London :

It was the first time in open era that two Indian teams competed against each other at a Grand Slam tournament. The contest finally brought a Grand Slam debut for Ramkumar, who has made 21 attempts to qualify for the singles main draw of a major. While the veterans quickly wrapped up the opening set, Ramkumar and Ankita presented a good fight in the second, which they led for a brief period.





Rublev defeats Fognini





Men’s singles fifth seed Andrey Rublev defeated Fabio Fognini 6-3, 5-7, 6-4, 6-2 in under three hours to enter the fourth round. Earlier, Karen Khachanov beat Frances Tiafoe 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.





Sabalenka crushes Camila





Women’s singles second seed Aryna Sabalenka crushed Maria Camila Osorio Serrano, although a late stutter took the sheen off what had been an otherwise ruthless 6-0, 6-3 display.





Results: Mixed doubles: 1st round: Rohan Bopanna/Sania Mirza beat Ramkumar Ramanathan/Ankita Raina 6-2, 7-6(5)





Men’s singles:3rd round: Novak Djokovic beat Denis Kudla 6-4, 6-3, 7-6(7); Andrey Rublev beat Fabio Fognini 6-3, 5-7, 6-4, 6-2; Roberto Bautista Agut beat Dominik Koepfer 7-5, 6-1, 7-6 (4); Marton Fucsovics beat Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 6-3, 6-7(6), 6-4; Karen Khachanov beat Frances Tiafoe 6-3, 6-3, 6-4





Women’s singles:3rd round: Aryna Sabalenka beat Maria Camila Osorio Serrano 6-0, 6-3; Iga Swiatek beat Irina-Camelia Begu 6-1, 6-0; Karolina Pliskova beat Tereza Martincova 6-3, 6-3