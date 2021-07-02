Will Romelu Get A Luk In?

Munich :

Belgium’s leading scorer at the 2020 European Championship is no stranger to Italy’s veteran defenders. They all play in the Serie A.





Romelu Lukaku is likely to be the main attacking threat when Belgium takes on Italy at the Allianz Arena here on Friday (Saturday in IST) in the quarter-finals. The Inter Milan forward has scored three goals in Belgium’s four victories so far.





And with both Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard doubtful for the game, Italy captain Giorgio Chiellini and teammate Leonardo Bonucci — both defenders at Juventus — will know just who to focus on. “It is a quarter-final match. It will be decided on small details,” Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans said ahead of the clash.





“I think that one phase can turn the game in our favour, or against us. We have to be concentrated from the first minute and finish strongly,” added Tielemans. Belgium, which is trying to win its first major football tournament three years after a third-place finish at the World Cup, hasn’t lost in 13 games and is the top-ranked team in the planet.





Its opponent Italy hasn’t been beaten in a national team record 31 matches, though it was taken to extra time by Austria in the Round-of-16. “It is a nice challenge to beat Italy after a run of 31 unbeaten games. I estimate the odds to be 50-50,” said Belgium midfielder Thorgan Hazard, Eden’s younger brother and the scorer of the only goal in the team’s 1-0 victory over Portugal in the previous round.





With France, Portugal, The Netherlands and Germany all eliminated from Euro 2020, the winner in Munich will certainly be among the favourites for the title. “We must continue to believe in ourselves,” said Italy midfielder Jorginho. “The most serious mistake would be to think that we have already done something great.”Neither De Bruyne nor Eden Hazard’s injury worries are new. And, Belgium head coach Roberto Martinez said on Monday that both Hazard and De Bruyne were “50-50” for the knockout game. Belgium has beaten Italy only once before in a competitive game — in the 1972 European Championship quarter-finals.























