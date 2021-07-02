Mithali’s knock goes in vain as England Women clinches ODI series

Derby :

Invited to bat, India could manage only a below-par 221, build largely around Mithali’s 92-ball 59 and opener Shafali Verma’s 55-ball 44. Chasing 222 for a win, the England batswomen couldn’t capitalise on their starts and lost five wickets for 133 in 28.5 overs.





But, Dunkley (73 not out) and Katherine Brunt (33 not out) produced a 92-run partnership for the unconquered sixth wicket. Lauren Winfield Hill (42) and Amy Ellen Jones (28) were the other notable contributors for England.





Brief scores: India Women 221 in 50 overs (Mithali 59, Shafali 44, K Cross 5/34) lost to England Women 225/5 in 47.3 overs (S Dunkley 73*, L Winfield Hill 42)