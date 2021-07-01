Super Gillies Picks Pacer Sandeep In TNPL Draft

Chennai :

Besides Sandeep, Super Gillies, which clinched the title in 2017 and 2019, snapped up wicketkeeper-batsman Nilesh Subramanian R and Radhakrishnan S. “Picking him was a no-brainer,” said CSG captain Kaushik Gandhi of fast bowler Sandeep, who made the switch from Kerala to Tamil Nadu ahead of the previous domestic season.





A total of 40 players were selected at the draft, with Salem Spartans, iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans and Nellai Royal Kings being the busiest in the room. All three franchises bought seven players each. Super Gillies head coach Hemang Badani said: “We are happy with the team structure. We are pleased to have roped in a couple of experienced players. From here, it is about getting the group together and creating an environment to replicate the success we had in 2019.





”Entire TNPL Season 5 may be hosted in Chennai





Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) secretary RS Ramasaamy hinted that the TNPL Season 5 could be hosted entirely in Chennai. “There is a high probability for the complete tournament to take place in Chennai. But, the venue(s) have not been finalised yet. If it is hosted in Chennai, all matches will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium as other grounds don’t have flood light facilities,” Ramasaamy told DT Next. The schedule will be announced once the League gets the official clearance from the State government.