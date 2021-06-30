Credit Swiss: Switzerland wins on penalties, knocks world champion France out of Euro 2020

Bucharest :

That gave Switzerland a 5-4 penalty shootout victory over World Cup champion France on Monday (Tuesday in IST) and a spot in the quarter-finals of a major tournament for the first time in 67 years. The match had finished 3-3 at the end of extra time. Sommer dived to his right to save the final penalty by young French forward Kylian Mbappe.

















Sommer, who flew back to Germany after the team’s 3-0 loss to Italy, made the decisive save on the 10th penalty after the previous nine had all been successful. “I think that we left everything on the field,” said Sommer. “I am unbelievably proud of this team. It was our chance to finally go through the Round-of-16. We played with heart and character.”The Swiss will next play Spain in St Petersburg on Friday. The Switzerland-France fixture was the third game in the Round-of-16 at Euro 2020 to go to extra time, but the first to be decided by penalties. Haris Seferovic put Switzerland in the lead with a header in the 15th minute as France struggled to work itself into the game.





But, everything changed early in the second half when Switzerland was awarded a penalty. France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, the team captain, saved Ricardo Rodriguez’s spot-kick in the 55th minute, which seemed to wake up his teammates.





Striker Karim Benzema scored moments later in the 57th minute, and again in the 59th to give France the quick-turnaround lead. Paul Pogba made it 3-1 in the 75th minute with a brilliant right-foot shot from 20 meters and it looked like the game was out of reach. But just as quickly as France had taken over the match, it let it go.





Seferovic scored another header in the 81st minute while substitute Mario Gavranovic made it 3-3 with only seconds remaining in normal time.





Results: France 3 (Karim Benzema 57’ & 59’, Paul Pogba 75’) drew with Switzerland 3 (Haris Seferovic 15’ & 81’, Mario Gavranovic 90’) Switzerland won 5-4 on penalties; Croatia 3 (Pedri 20’ (OG), Mislav Orsic 85’, Mario Pasalic 90+2’) lost to Spain 5 (Pablo Sarabia 38’, Cesar Azpilicueta 57’, Ferran Torres 77’, Alvaro Morata 100’, Mikel Oyarzabal 103’)