Messi runs the show on historic night

Lionel Messi became Argentina’s most capped international player, marking the occasion with two goals as he led his national team to a 4-1 win over Bolivia at the Copa America here on Monday (Tuesday in IST).
Sao Paulo:
Messi’s 148th appearance for Argentina beat the mark previously held by Javier Mascherano. His two goals and one assist helped Argentina ensure top spot in Group A. Alejandro Gomez and Lautaro Martinez also got on the scoresheet for Argentina.
Results: Group A: Bolivia 1 (Erwin Saavedra 60’) lost to Argentina 4 (Alejandro Gomez 6’, Lionel Messi 33’ (P) & 42’, Lautaro Martinez 65’); Uruguay 1 (Edinson Cavani 21’ (P)) beat Paraguay 0 Quarter-final fixtures: Peru vs Paraguay; Brazil vs Chile; Uruguay vs Colombia; Argentina vs Ecuador
Conversations