Narayan joins Chennaiyin on a two-year deal

Versatile defender Narayan Das has joined Chennaiyin FC (CFC) on a two-year contract, the Indian Super League (ISL) outfit announced on Tuesday.

Chennai : The 27-year-old Narayan, who can operate at both left-back and central defence, has made the move after a season-long stint with SC East Bengal (SCEB) in ISL 2020-21. “I am happy to join a champion team like Chennaiyin,” said Narayan, the second-most capped player in the ISL with 107 appearances. “It is every player’s dream to help his team win and I am no different. I aspire to prove my worth and play every game. I hope to help the club clinch its third ISL trophy,” added Narayan. Welcoming Narayan to two-time ISL title-winner CFC, club co-owner Vita Dani said: “I am certain that he will fit into the team seamlessly and raise the level of our performances.”