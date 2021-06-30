Zverev, Barty move into second round

German Alexander Zverev eased through his Wimbledon opening round against Dutch qualifier Tallon Griekspoor in straight sets here on Tuesday.

London : The men’s singles fourth seed served strongly and was clinical in overpowering Griekspoor 6-3, 6-4, 6-1 in less than 90 minutes. Play was suspended due to rain as the roof was closed on Court One with Zverev up a set and a break, but the stoppage had no impact on the 24-year-old, who continued to land a high percentage of his first serves to dominate the match. On Monday, fifth seed Andrey Rublev and eighth seed Roberto Bautista-Agut had registered first-round victories. Meanwhile, women’s singles top seed Ashleigh Barty cleared a tricky opening hurdle as she beat Carla Suarez Navarro 6-1, 6-7(1), 6-1 on Tuesday.