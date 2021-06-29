Rahi grabs gold at Shooting World Cup

Olympics-bound Rahi Sarnobat displayed sensational form to clinch the women’s 25m pistol gold medal at the ISSF Shooting World Cup here on Monday, but Manu Bhaker ended seventh in the same event.

Osijek : Sarnobat’s gold is India’s first in the ongoing edition after the country secured one silver and two bronze medals earlier in the tournament. The 30-year-old Sarnobat fired a final score of 39 after qualifying second with a total of 591. Her stupendous performance in the final included perfect scores in the third, fourth, fifth and the sixth series. “After I got assurance about the gold, it was more about technicalities in the last few series as I wanted to try out a few things. So, I was doing that,” Rahi said about her stellar performance.