India arrives in Sri Lanka for 4-week tour

Colombo :

The Dhawan-led team will play three ODIs and as many T20 Internationals in the Island nation. With regular skipper Virat Kohli and the red ball side currently touring England, Dhawan will have pace bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar as his deputy.





The BCCI had named a 20-member squad for the Sri Lanka tour, which has all-rounder Hardik Pandya as well as the spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal from the senior lot. Young guns like Devdutt Padikkal, Prithvi Shaw, Nitish Rana, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Chetan Sakariya expectedly feature in the side that also has two wicket-keeper batsmen in Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson.





A day prior to the departure, Dhawan had said that the India squad has “a nice blend of experience and youth.”According to the Sri Lanka Cricket website, the India team will be in room quarantine from June 29 to July 1. There will be phased out training from July 2 to 4 and subsequently team training from July 5.