Archer Deepika reclaims World No 1 ranking, swimmer Sajan qualifies 2nd time for Olympics

Paris :

Deepika, who had achieved the top spot for the first time in 2012, on Sunday claimed gold medals in three recurve events—women’s individual, team and mixed pair. Deepika first combined with Ankita Bhakat and Komalika Bari to notch up the women’s recurve team gold with a comfortable win over Mexico. She then paired up with husband Atanu Das and the couple from a 0-2 deficit to down the Netherland’s Sjef van den Berg and Gabriela Schloesser 5-3 for the gold medal.The Ranchi archer then blanked 17th ranked Russian Elena Osipova 6-0 to cap a perfect three out of three in the recurve women’s section, her fourth individual World Cup gold medal..





“This is the first time I’ve won all three medals in a World Cup. I’m really happy but at the same time, I’ve to continue improving as we have some important competitions lined up,” Deepika said