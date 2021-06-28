ICC match referee for Eng-SL ODIs tests Covid-positive

Southampton :

ICC match referee Phil Whitticase -- who officiated in the three-match T20I series between England and Sri Lanka which concluded on June 26 with the hosts winning 3-0 -- has tested positive for Covid-19.





Whitticase, along with seven other officials, will not officiate in the three match ODI series beginning at Chester-le-Street, Durham on Tuesday.

The England and Wales Cricket (ECB) Board said in a statement on Sunday that, "Following a PCR test administered on Friday 25 June at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton, The England and Wales Cricket Board can confirm that ICC Match Referee Phil Whitticase has tested positive for Covid-19. Whitticase, who was officiating during the three-match Vitality IT20 Series between England and Sri Lanka, is well and is asymptomatic.

"He will now observe a period of 10-days of self-isolation from 25 June, in accordance with the UK Government's protocol on quarantine," ECB stated.

"Seven other members from the match officials and anti-corruption unit teams were deemed close contacts, including five members due to officiate at the first Royal London ODI on Tuesday, June 29, at Emirates Riverside, Durham. Those impacted will have to self-isolate for 10-days until July 7.

"No members of the two teams (England and Sri Lanka) were impacted. Alternative arrangements will be put in place to ensure Tuesday's ODI goes ahead as planned," ECB added.



