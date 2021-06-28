Serena pulls out of Tokyo Olympics

Four-time Olympic gold medallist Serena Williams has confirmed she will not play in this summer’s delayed Tokyo Games.
London: The 39-year-old American, who made her Games debut at Sydney in 2000, made the announcement in her pre-Wimbledon media conference on Sunday. “I’m actually not on the Olympic list - not that I’m aware of. If so, then I shouldn’t be on it,” she said. The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion had already indicated she did not want to travel to Tokyo because she could not take three-year-old daughter Olympia with her under Games restrictions.
