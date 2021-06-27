Sun, Jun 27, 2021

Bajrang says he is fine, injury to be assessed in the next 48 hours

Published: Jun 27,202103:47 AM

Olympics-bound wrestler Bajrang Punia on Saturday assured that he has not suffered a major injury, but the extent of damage done to his right knee will be known only by Monday since the inflammation takes at least 48 hours to subside.

New Delhi: Bajrang injured his right knee on Friday while competing in the semi-finals of the Ali Aliyev tournament in Russia. “I am fine. It [getting injured] happens in sport,” Bajrang told PTI from Kaspiysk when asked if it was a serious injury. While Bajrang did not elaborate on his injury, sources close to the wrestler said it is a good sign that he could walk without help. Asked if it could be a ligament tear, the source said that only scans could confirm it. Bajrang, one of India’s medal prospects at the Tokyo Olympics, has been training in Russia since May. The 27-year-old skipped the Poland Open so that he could spar with the world’s top wrestlers in Russia.
