I-League in Kolkata, likely to kick off in mid-December

The next edition of the I-League will be hosted in Kolkata and is likely to kick off in mid-December, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) said on Saturday. League CEO Sunando Dhar apprised the Committee that the I-League would be played among 13 teams this season.
New Delhi: A total of 11 teams from the previous season, new entrant Sreenidhi FC and a qualifying side will take part in the second-tier competition. “The format of the League will be the same as the last edition with all teams playing each other once, and then divided into two groups,” Dhar said in a release. “While the top half, vying for the Championship, will comprise seven teams, the bottom half, which will be battling it out for the relegation, will have six teams,” added Dhar. The Committee also deliberated on the relegation rule and decided that it “will be applied to the I-League 2021-22 irrespective of the current situation, and there won’t be any change in the regulation once the League kicks off.”
