T20 World Cup likely from Oct 17 to Nov 14: Report

Dubai :

While the remainder of the suspended 2021 IPL ends on October 15, the T20 World Cup will begin two days later with eight teams -- Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Ireland, Netherlands, Scotland, Namibia, Oman, Papua New Guinea -- fighting for four spots in Super 12s, according to a report. The Round 1 elimination matches will be held at a venue in the UAE as well as Oman. When contacted, an International Cricket Council (ICC) spokesperson said, “no announcement was imminent”. The ICC and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), to which the tournament was allotted, will come out with the dates and venues of the tournament only after June 28, the deadline given by the world body to the BCCI to show its preparedness to host the tournament in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.





“Even if we go ahead and host the World Cup in the safest possible manner, some countries might ban travel to India in view of the third wave (of coronavirus infections). That makes the whole thing untenable,” a board source, who did not want to be identified, said. “A decision will be taken in the next couple of days and will be conveyed to the International Cricket Council,” the source added.