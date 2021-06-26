Sat, Jun 26, 2021

Diksha moves into Top-10 in Czech Republic

Jun 26,2021

Indian golfer Diksha Dagar moved to the top-10 at the Tipsport Czech Ladies Open after returning a bogey free 4-under 68 in the second round here on Saturday.

Representative Image
Prague:
Diksha, who in 2019 became the second Indian after Aditi Ashok to win on the Ladies European Tour, had shot 2-under 70 in the first round and is now 6-under. 

Meanwhile things did not go as well for Tvesa Malik (71-74) and Astha Madan, who are set to miss the cut. 

While Tvesa is 1-over and the cut is likely to fall at par, Astha after her first round 83 is virtually sure to miss the cut. 

Earlier this month Diksha finished T-6 at the Amundi Czech Ladies event, which was part of the LET Access Series (LETAS), one rung below the Ladies European Tour. 

Spaniard Nuria Iturrioz shot 66-68 to take a one-shot over German Leonie Harm (69-66) and Thai Atthaya Thitikul (68-68) and German Sandra Gal (68-68) are tied third.

