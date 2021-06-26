Reagan signs new deal with Chennaiyin

Chennai :

The 30-year-old Reagan, who joined Chennaiyin ahead of the 2020-21 ISL edition in Goa, was a regular in the starting line-up last time around. “The ambition is to help the club lift its third ISL trophy. I hope to win the first ISL title of my career,” Reagan, who made 18 appearances for CFC in ISL Season 7, was quoted as saying in a media release. “First of all, I would like to thank the Chennaiyin family for believing in me. I believe that I contributed well and improved as a player in my first season at CFC. I will work hard and keep improving,” said Reagan, who represented NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) for five years before his switch to two-time ISL champion Chennaiyin.