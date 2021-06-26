Men’s relay team inches closer to Games berth

Patiala :

Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Amoj Jacob, Arokia Rajiv and Noah Nirmal Tom took the track with the aim of improving the team’s timing, from 3:02.61 in the Indian Grand Prix 4 here. Their timing on Friday would lift them from the earlier 16th to 13th on the ‘Road to Tokyo’ rankings. The top-16 teams will compete in the relay events in the Tokyo Olympics, which opens on July 23. The qualification deadline is June 29.





An India team had clocked 3:02.59 in Turkey in 2019, a result that left it in the 16th place in the rankings. The women’s 4x100m relay quartet of Archana Suseendran, Hima Das, S Dhanalakshmi and Dutee Chand, chasing the magical mark of 43.05 seconds to attain qualification for the Olympics, was 0.45 seconds short in the heats.





The team, which set a national record of 43.47 seconds in the Indian Grand Prix 4, was credited with timing faster than the meet record (45.69), which stands in the name of Tamil Nadu. Both the relay finals will be held on the final day – Tuesday.