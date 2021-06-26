Judoka Sushila qualifies for Olympics

New Delhi :

Sushila, who competes in the 48kg category, has 989 points that puts her at the seventh spot in the Asian list, the International Judo Federation said. The continental quotas are allotted based on a judoka’s ranking in the region. Asia has 10 quota slots.





This will be the 26-year-old’s maiden participation at the Olympic Games. Each NOC (National Olympic Committee) is entitled to only one spot through the continental quota. Avtar Singh (90kg) was the lone Indian judoka to compete at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.





‘Restrictions not applicable for Indians training abroad’





India’s Olympics-bound athletes, who are training abroad and scheduled to reach Tokyo directly from their current bases, will not face the stricter restrictions that have been put in place for those travelling from the country, said Deputy Chef de Mission Prem Verma.





While the Indian contingent will be allowed to train during its three-day on-arrival, hard quarantine, it won’t be allowed to meet athletes from other countries. “Indian athletes preparing for the Games overseas and reaching Tokyo directly would not face the restrictions applicable to those who have been residing in India for 14 days before departure,” Verma was quoted as saying by the Sports Authority of India (SAI).