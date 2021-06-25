Ronaldo equals Daei’s record for most intl goals

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo has become the joint top-scorer in men’s international football. He achieved the feat in Portugal’s Euro 2020 game against France at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.
Ronaldo scored two from the spot against France and as a result, he now has 109 goals from 176 matches for Portugal. The striker is currently tied with Iran legend Ali Daei, who also scored 109 goals from 149 matches. After scoring in every Euro 2020 game, Ronaldo has also become the first Portuguese player to register goals in all three group stage matches in the continental competition.
