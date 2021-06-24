VOLKANEO ERUPTS, Skipper Williamson masterminds New Zealand’s WTC triumph in the final against India

Southampton :

It was perhaps fitting that its captain marvel, Kane Williamson, played an instrumental role in leading his team to a glorious triumph. Battling elements and in a constant race against time, his calming presence was just what New Zealand needed and along with veteran Ross Taylor, Williamson helped his team navigate a tricky chase with barely seven overs remaining.





Despite defending a paltry total of 139, India put up a spirited fight removing the Kiwi openers, Tom Latham and Devon Conway, with the score on 44 with off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin accounting for both. But from thereon, Williamson 52 not out (89b, 8x4) and Taylor 47 not out (100b, 6x4) added an unbroken 96 runs for the third wicket to steer their side to victory. Earlier, Rishabh Pant lived by the sword and died by it while his India seniors found it difficult to survive against a probing New Zealand attack, which left its batsmen with a gettable target. By Tea on the sixth and final day, India had another batting disaster with only 170 runs in its second innings.





Williamson is probably one of the few captains who have now got the India team out for less than 250 in six consecutive innings, a testimony to his brilliant cricketing acumen and near perfect execution by his bowlers. Tim Southee (4 for 48) did the early damage with his swing bowling, Neil Wagner (1 for 44) bowled those hard rib cage overs coming round the stumps and Trent Boult (3 for 39) with his ability to bring it back into the left-hander made it for a brilliant few hours of Test cricket. And then, India’s nemesis Kyle Jamieson (2 for 30) again got his bunny Virat Kohli, third time in three Tests and twice in one to make it an icing on the cake. Pant fought for two and half hours for his 41, but it was more intent and less content. The catch that Henry Nicholls took while running backwards was as good as one would witness at this level. Pant’s dismissal did hamper India’s chances but before that an inspirational piece of captaincy from New Zealand skipper Williamson left an indelible mark.