MODRICH VEIN OF FORM, Croatia defeats Scotland to seal a spot in Euro 2020 last-16 as group runner-up

Glasgow :

Nikola Vlasic and Ivan Perisic were also on target for Croatia in a victory that lifted Zlatko Dalic’s side to second in Group D on four points. The 2018 World Cup runner-up finished ahead, on goals scored, of the Czech Republic, which lost 1-0 to group winner England. Scotland, which scored its only goal of the tournament through Callum McGregor, finished bottom on one point. Deprived of Billy Gilmour, who failed a COVID-19 test, Scotland seemed lacking in midfield and Croatia bossed the ball.





The latter deservedly took the lead after 17 minutes. There seemed little danger when a cross was floated towards the far post, but Perisic towered above his marker to head down for Vlasic, who swivelled and hit the ball home. Just as the away team seemed likely to turn the screw further, Steve Clarke’s side struck back. As the clock ticked towards half-time, Croatia failed to clear a cross and it fell at the feet of McGregor just outside the box. He took a touch and drilled the ball low into the bottom corner, breathing life back into the home crowd at the Hampden Park.





Scotland fell behind again as Modric produced a moment of inspiration. Croatia worked the ball nicely around the box before teeing up Modric from 20 metres. The midfielder curled the ball with the outside of his foot into the far corner. Perisic applied the finishing touch for Croatia in the 77th minute, sending a glancing header from a corner into the net.