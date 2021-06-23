Taylor and Williamson lead Kiwis to cruise past India

Chennai :

Setting up a modest 139 to win, India did get initial breakthroughs. Once the experienced Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor stepped in, they shouldered the responsibility to get their side past India. Williamson played a captain's knock scoring an unbeaten 52 and Taylor scored some valuable boundaries to ease pressure for his unbeaten 47.





Ravichandran Ashwin alone was successful in getting wickets while other bowlers had an off-day.





The final was hampered by rain and bad-light initially with weather picking up with time. Reserve day came to the rescue of what could've been a stalemate.





India scored a paltry 217 in its first innings when batting was really tough and there wasn't much help from the middle order. In reply New Zealand were just 32 runs ahead scoring 249 with Conway's useful 54 and Southee-Jamieson's fine cameo. India's uninspiring batting continued as Kyle Jamieson unsettled the batsmen's rhythm. The Kiwis bowling out India for 170 had reduced the task of the batsmen.





The New Zealand batters played quality cricket to get past the target comfortably to win their first major ICC trophy.





Score brief





1st innings

India

Rahane- 49 (117 balls)

Jamieson - 31/5 (22 overs)





New Zealand

Conway - 54/153

Shami- 4/76 (26)





2nd innings

India

Pant- 41 (88)

Southee- 4/48 (19)





New Zealand

Williamson - 52 (89)

Ashwin- 2/17 (10)