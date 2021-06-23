30 players from Haryana selected for Tokyo Olympics

Chandigarh :

Around Rs 5 lakh has been provided to each of these players as preparation amount. He said that in the Olympic Games, cash amount of Rs 6 crore will be given for gold medal winners, Rs 4 crore for silver medal winners and Rs 2.50 crore for bronze medal winners.





On the occasion of International Olympic Day, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar planted a sapling at his residence in the name of braveheart Havaldar Shiv Kumar.





Also, 11,000 saplings will be planted in the sports complexes of Haryana.





Sports and Youth Affairs Minister, Sandeep Singh, Principal Secretary, Sports and Youth Affairs Department, AK Singh, Director Sports Department, Pankaj Nain also planted saplings.





Joint Director of Sports Department, Dheeraj Chahal, coach, Rajbir Singh and Olympic medalists Yogeshwar Dutt, Sakshi Malik, Dinesh Kumar, Jai Bhagwan, Sardar Singh, Akhil Kumar, Ramesh Gulia, Mamta Sauda, Mamta Kharb, Joginder Sharma and Jitendra Kumar were present at the event.