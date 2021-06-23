Jadeja pips Holder to become world No. 1 all-rounder, Ashwin fourth

Dubai :

England's Ben Stokes retained his third place with 377 points, while R Ashwin is fourth in the list with 353 points.





The 32-year-old Jadeja, who missed the four-match Test series against England at home, is playing the ongoing World Test Championship final in Southampton against New Zealand. He made 15 in the first innings and took a wicket too.





Jadeja had last played a Test in January in Sydney against Australia during which he got injured.





Holder's unimpressive performance as all-rounder in the two-match Test series against South Africa has seemingly seen him slip in the rankings. Holder aggregated 34 in four innings at an average of 8.25 and picked only six wickets.





Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan (338), New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson (276), Australians Mitchell Starc (275) and Pat Cummins (249), New Zealand's Colin de Grandhomme (243) and England's Chris Woakes (229) wind up the top 10 in the list of top all-rounders.