After a 2-year break, volley league back in a new avatar

Chennai :

The Pro Volleyball League’s inaugural edition in 2019 was a stunning success, but the franchise-based event suffered a roadblock when organiser Baseline Ventures and the Volleyball Federation of India (VFI) ended their relationship on a sour note.





But, Baseline on Tuesday announced that it has come up with a rebranded product – the Prime Volleyball League. Having learnt its lessons from the past, the League has created a structure where team owners are also stakeholders in the holding organisation. Kochi Blue Spikers, Ahmedabad Defenders and Calicut Heroes, which competed in the Pro Volleyball League Season 1, have returned as founder-franchises of the Prime Volleyball League. The competition would have a minimum of six teams in its debut edition, according to League CEO Joy Bhattacharjya.





“We are looking to host the League in the last quarter of this year. We will have at least six franchises. There is a fair amount of interest, so there could be more teams,” Joy told DT Next.





“We are confident that the upcoming edition would be better as an integrated on-air, online and on-ground product,” he added.





Joy also said that the domestic players are delighted to see the return of top-level volleyball in India. “The phones have not stopped ringing. We have also got a flood of emails from foreign players,” said Joy.