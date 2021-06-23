Gomez helps Argentina beat Paraguay 1-0

Brasilia :

The victory was Argentina’s second 1-0 win in a row in the tournament. The result pushed it to seven points from three matches and leaves it top of Group A, two points ahead of Chile, four ahead of Paraguay and six ahead of Uruguay. Bolivia is bottom with no points from two matches, with four of the five teams in the group qualifying for the last-eight stage.





Paraguay had never beaten Argentina over 90 minutes in Copa America. And, the team was up against it as early as the 10th minute. Alejandro Gomez took a delightful pass from Angel Di Maria and dinked the ball over the diving Paraguay goalkeeper.





Results: Group A:Argentina 1 (Alejandro Gomez 10’) beat Paraguay 0; Uruguay 1 (Arturo Vidal 66’ (OG)) drew with Chile 1 (Eduardo Vargas 26’)